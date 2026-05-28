Police seize P5.9M shabu in Kalunasan drug bust

CEBU City police scored a major breakthrough after officers from Police Station 9 in Guadalupe arrested two high-value individuals during a buy-bust in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at 11:05 p.m. on May 27, 2026.

The suspects were identified as aliases “Abe” and “Lian,” both residents of Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Operatives seized 875 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P5.9 million.

The Guadalupe Police Station, in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office City Intelligence Unit, recovered multiple packs of shabu, along with buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The successful anti-illegal drug operation is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Safer Cities Initiative, led by Secretary Jonvic Remulla Jr., which strengthens the enforcement of local regulations to curb crime and illegal drug activities in urban communities.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, acting director of Police Regional Office 7, commended the operating units for the successful seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

He emphasized the importance of sustaining anti-criminality efforts to ensure public safety.

“This successful operation reflects our intensified commitment to rid communities of illegal drugs and criminal elements. Through focused law enforcement efforts and strong inter-agency coordination, we continue to uphold the directive of providing genuine Serbisyong Nararamdaman to the public while supporting the government’s Safer Cities initiative,” Abad said.

The seized shabu has been forwarded to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are currently detained at the Guadalupe Police Station custodial facility and will face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165. (AYB)