Police: Sinulog peaceful, orderly

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) described the Sinulog grand parade at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as peaceful and orderly as no major incidents were recorded during the celebration.

The declaration of a gun and liquor prohibition for the entirety of Cebu City on January 11, 2024, during the 459th Fiesta Señor Santo Niño, is said to have been a major factor in the success of the event.

As a result, PRO 7 chief Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended his personnel for carrying out their duties in accordance with their security plan.

“We would like to commend lahat po ng mga members ng ating kapulisan for a job well done kasi as of this hour (Sunday noon) wala pa po tayong naitatalang insidenteng malaki na naka apekto po sa celebration natin (we haven’t recorded any major incidents that would interfere with the celebration),” Aberin said.

Aberin gathered the augmentation police force at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headquarters on Monday, or a day after the Sinulog, to express his gratitude for his men who remained steadfast in their duty to secure the Sinulog grand parade despite the scorching heat.

“Simula nung Day 1 until today you are still here standing in front of me, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo," Aberin said.

The PRO 7 chief has requested CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog to come up with a list of police officials who served during the Sinulog in order for them to receive commendations.

Over 3,000 law enforcement officers, comprising members of Task Group Cebu, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Coast Guard, the Philippine Navy, and force multipliers, were stationed during Fiesta Señor at SRP, as well as in Cebu City's downtown and uptown areas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that they had to disperse the groups of young people who were observed consuming alcohol in Mango Avenue in order to prevent the situation from growing worse.

Rafter added it will be hard to disperse the youth if they are already drunk.

According to Rafter, General Aberin gave the media permission to board the police helicopter at 1:30 p.m. to observe the conditions around the SRP and mainland Cebu.

At that time, the uptown area was deserted but there were many people walking to SRP.

Based on the data obtained from the Monitoring Action Center as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, an estimated half a million people attended the event in SRP.

Aberin, meanwhile, said that the Talisay City police patrolman, who had been transferred to a different police unit after being seen using his cellphone to play games while on duty in Cebu City during the opening salvo of Sinulog, had been reinstated in his prior role.

Aberin said that he had already forgiven the said police officer. (With TPT)