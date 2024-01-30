Police: Sinulog sa Carmen peaceful, orderly

THE Sinulog sa Carmen that took place in Carmen town, northern Cebu, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, was orderly and peaceful.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has not recorded any untoward incident throughout the event.

Because of this, the PRO 7 expressed its gratitude to the CPPO personnel assigned in the municipality to provide security for Sinulog sa Carmen street dancing and grand ritual showdown, which was also witnessed by visitors from other places.

Pelare said that their security preparations for Sinulog sa Carmen were the same for the Sinulog grand parade in Cebu City, based on PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin's directive.

The community's cooperation with the police, according to the PRO 7, was another factor in the success of the event. (With TPT)