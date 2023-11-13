Police: Spate of shootings in Cebu City not alarming

A SPATE of shooting incidents in Cebu City during the weekend has been described by the police as not alarming.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the shooting incidents targeted individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking and were not indiscriminate attacks, and therefore not alarming.

The first incident occurred at 3:25 p.m. last Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the corner of A. Lopez and Katipunan Street, where a 40-year-old man identified as Steve Rodriguez, from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, was shot by an unidentified gunman with a 9mm pistol.

Rodriguez succumbed to a gunshot wound in the body.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, the chief of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said the victim was previously arrested on June 20, 2023, for illegal drugs.

Police investigation revealed that the victim was scheduled to meet up with someone going by the alias Negro at the time of the occurrence.

The second incident took place on Sunday at 8:09 p.m., November 12, in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Labangon, where suspected drug pusher Rico Entoma Filoteo, 32, was gunned down by the riding-in-tandem assailants.

Filoteo was standing by the roadside when the backrider shot him in the head.

The third victim was identified as Georsua Geraldine Labiste, 53, who was shot at 11:20 p.m. on the same day along M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe.

The police are still trying to review the CCTV camera in the area to identify the gunman. (AYB, TPT)