Police start random inspections to detect Pogo-like activities

THE Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) 11 police stations have started random inspections of business establishments in the city to make sure they are not engaged in activities like those of the now-banned Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

Col. Antonieto Cañete, acting chief of the CCPO, said on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, that all 11 police commanders have started their monitoring.

While no confirmed reports of Pogo-like activities have been received, Cañete said that constant monitoring and surveillance are ongoing.

This initiative is part of a nationwide crackdown on Pogos and Pogo-like activities, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive during his third State of the Nation Address last July 22.

Cañete said he had met with Terrence Saavedra, head of Cebu City’s Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO), to form a task force that will lead the crackdown.

“We cannot deny the possibility because of the presence of online gaming,” Cañete said.

The police chief warned that firms may have secured necessary licenses to operate but could be using these as a cover for illegal activities. He promised strict enforcement.

Last July 29, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia directed Cañete to participate in a task force, including personnel from the CCPO and BPLO, to conduct random inspections on all 44,000 commercial establishments in the city.

This directive particularly targets business process outsourcing firms and other establishments suspected of engaging in Pogo-like activities.

The move follows a recent statement by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on the possible presence of establishments in Cebu posing as legitimate businesses but involved in illegal activities such as Pogo-like operations.

President Marcos’ directive to wind down all Pogo activities across the country due to rising concerns about their association with illegal gambling and related criminal activities

Cañete, who recently succeeded Col. Ireneo Dalogdog as CCPO chief, previously served as the chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 7. / EHP