Police sue tanods who allegedly assisted cop’s murderers escape

THE police have filed charges against two tanods from Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City who allegedly assisted the suspects in the killing of Police Corporal Ryan Languido Baculi in escaping.

Tanods Danilo Ricaplaza Gipo and Ildefonso Fernandez Pepino Jr. have been identified as the defendants, according to a data from the fiscal’s office.

A member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7), Baculi sustained four gunshot wounds during an anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Pagtambayayong in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Baculi served as the poseur buyer in the operation.

The operation’s targets were Atong Bacalso Rafols and Ramil Salazar, both residents of Sitio Pagtambayayong.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects noticed that they were transacting with a policeman.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot. (AYB, TPT)