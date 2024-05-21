Police sue uncle who beat 7-year-old child

THE Labangon police station has sued a 24-year-old man who beat his 7-year-old nephew on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of the Labangon Police Station, they have filed a case against the suspect, who is currently in their custody, for violating Republic Act 7610 or Child Abuse Law.

The CCTV footage of the incident where the suspect assaulted the child with a bamboo stick has already gone viral on social media.

The victim is shown in the video grimacing in pain, and he has many bruises all over his body.

According to Director Shalaine Lucero of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas, the City Social Worker and Services personnel are taking charge of the child's welfare, who is currently living with this grandfather.

Lucero said the boy is secure right now because his uncle has already been sent to prison.

She promised that they would keep an eye on the child and provide the right kind of assistance based on what he needs.

"Kay kung naay kakulangan sa side sa LGU mo augment ang DSWD National, so we are monitoring on the case," Lucero said.

(We are keeping an eye on the situation because the DSWD National will step in if there is a shortfall on the part of the local government unit (LGU)).

Lucero added that they have well-trained personnel to handle the child’s case in the event that the LGU is unable to assist the victim. (AYB, TPT)