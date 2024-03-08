Police to file case after siblings decline to sue brother who killed ex-military brother

THE siblings of a former soldier who was murdered by his younger brother will not file a case against the suspect.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the case that occurred in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, the victim’s siblings have informed them that they are not interested in filing a case against the suspect.

However, Caacoy stated that the police may still bring a murder case against the defendant in court even if the family won’t sue him.

On Thursday noon, March 7, 2024, the 65-year-old ex-military Roberto Astillo was stabbed by his younger brother Francisco, 59, in the chest and his throat was slashed as he was about to enter his home at the Visayas Command camp in Barangay Apas.

Both the victim and the suspect are single.

Caacoy said that their relationship soured because the victim allegedly wanted to claim ownership of their properties, including the one that they rented out, at the back of the Visayas Command.

There were only three of them, siblings, who used to reside in the aforementioned lot, but their other brother, who is also an ex-military, was ordered to leave by the court, leaving only the two of them.

"Base sa among imbestigasyon nakontrahan nani sa mga igsuon kay kining biktima base sa among nasubay didto siya na diay ang murag niangkon diha nga property kanang naa diha nga lugar naa kuno ni dokumento. In fact, ang usa niya ka igsuon napa-eject na niya thru court order," Caacoy stated.

(Our investigation revealed that the victim's actions of acting as though he was the land's owner as shown in the documents caused his siblings to despise him. In fact, a court order has already resulted in the expulsion of one of his brothers).

Before the incident, the suspect, according to Caacoy, called the Visayan Electric to move a leaning pole that could fall at any time and crash into his house.

However, the victim disagreed, claiming that it was located on his property and that this was the reason behind their argument.

When the victim entered his house, the suspect followed him and stabbed him, killing him instantly. (AYB, TPT)