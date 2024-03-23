Police to implement Oplan Ligtas Sumvac starting April 1

AS SUMMER vacation is approaching, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), along with other government agencies, will once again implement the Oplan Ligtas Sumvac 2024 starting April 1 until May 31, to ensure the safety and security of travelers.

People are expected to return to their respective home provinces during vacation.

The security template for Oplan Ligtas Summer Vacation (Sumvac) is similar to the one that will be implemented during the Holy Week that will begin on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Because of this, PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin ordered his men to prioritize the everyone’s security, including local and foreign tourists, throughout the holiday.

“Our top priority is to prevent crime incidents in the communities and we are intensifying the deployment of our PNP personnel to provide maximum security coverage and public safety assistance in key places of convergence such as transport terminals and tourist sites,” according to Aberin.

Relying on the most recent assessment of the Regional Intelligence Committee, the police is anticipating a peaceful and safe summer vacation in the Central Visayas.

“We are ready to secure the region with all security plans in place and ready for implementation,” Aberin stated. (AYB, TPT)