Police to meet with leaders of fraternities, teen gangs to ensure peace in Mandaue

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) plans to meet with fraternity and teen gang leaders as part of its efforts to strengthen peace and order initiatives, a police official said Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Lt. Col. Jovic Villarin, MCPO deputy director for administration, told reporters that the meeting’s date is yet to be determined.

This follows a similar discussion held with fraternity leaders in May this year.

The MCPO aims to enhance cooperation between police and these groups, with plans to involve various individuals and student organizations in an advocacy group against illegal drugs and terrorism.

Villarin said there is a need to monitor fraternities recruiting minors and gang members, citing recent shooting incidents in the city.

The police official said they have intensified their efforts to enforce the city’s curfew ordinance and increase police visibility.

These measures came after an incident last July 27 where a 16-year-old gang member shot and killed Police Staff Sergeant Orvin Seth Lim Felicio, who had reprimanded the teenager for violating curfew in Barangay Banilad.

“We will not stop our efforts to reach out to them,” Villarin said in Cebuano, stressing the importance of educating minors about gang involvement risks.

In response to the shooting, the MCPO committed to providing financial assistance to Felicio’s family.

City Councilor Jennifer del Mar passed a resolution on Monday, July 29, expressing condolences and condemning the act.

The resolution also included the City’s commitment to extend financial assistance to Felicio’s family. / CAV