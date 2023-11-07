Police to offer security to journalists facing threats

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) have expressed their willingness to offer security to journalists who are facing threats.

The announcement came following the shooting death of 57-year-old Juan "Johnny Walker" Jumalon, while he was in the middle of his radio program in their home in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental, last Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said that they are prepared to offer security to the members of the media in the event that there is a perceived threat.

"Kung naa moy mabantayan nga hulga sa inyung kinabuhi duol gyud mo sa kapulisan kung naa namoy namatikdan nga dili maayo sa inyung palibot," according to Rafter.

(If you have received a threat to your life or if you see something strange going on around you, you should call the police).

CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla also assured the members of the PNP Press Corps, who he termed as their beloved, that they are prepared to provide them security if there is a threat to their lives.

"Naa man ang kapulisan para ninyu, duol mo sa among kasingkasing, mao nang kinahanglan nga protektahan sad ang atoang media," Zorilla said.

(The police are here for you, you are close to our hearts, that's why we also need to protect our media men).

In the meantime, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security in the Central Visayas is still being carried out by the police. (With TPT)