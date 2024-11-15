Police to secure 11th meeting of Council of Asean Chief Justices in Cebu

CHIEF Justices from 14 Southeast Asian nations are set to arrive in Lapu-Lapu City next week to attend the 11th Meeting of the Council of Asean Chief Justices from November 18 to 21, 2024, at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that 100 police officers are being prepared to protect the international delegates during their visit.

To guarantee seamless operations and appropriate protocol are followed during the event, the police have coordinated with the Supreme Court of the Philippines security officers to undertake simulation exercises.

The main duty of the CCPO is to accompany the participants and make sure they get to their destinations on schedule.

"We'll just ensure nga ang ilahang paglihok diri sa Cebu City and other venues dili mabalda because we want them to arrive on time sa ilang mga specific areas of engagement, and also to secure ang mga lugar kung asa sila mobisita," Macatangay said.

(We'll just ensure that their movement within Cebu City and other venues won’t be disrupted because we want them to arrive on time at their specific areas of engagement, and also to safeguard the locations they will visit).

Each Chief Justice will also bring their own close-in security guards from their home nations.

The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG 7) announced that they will also be sending 117 personnel, including 53 motorcycle escorts and 16 mobile patrol vehicles, with additional resources provided from Regions 6 (Western Visayas) and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Each delegate will be escorted by a mobile patrol unit and two motorcycle bodyguards while traveling on convoy to various locations, according to HPG 7 chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla.

Parilla revealed that the visitors will start arriving in Lapu-Lapu City as early as Saturday, November 16, 2024, and will be escorted to their respective hotels.

Of the 14 Chief Justices, only two are expected to bring their family members and visit Cebu's tourist destinations. (AYB)