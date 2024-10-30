Police to tighten curfew after minors steal from water vending machine in Brgy. Centro

THE police will be strictly enforcing the ordinance in Mandaue City that sets the curfew for minors at 10 p.m., after eight children destroyed a water vending machine and stole coins amounting to at least P100 in Barangay Centro on Tuesday night, Oct. 29, 2024.

The minors, aged between 13 and 16, also tried to steal cash from a lotto outlet nearby, but they failed as there was no money left inside, according to the owner who, requested to be identified by her nickname Myrna.

Myrna owns both the vending machine and the lotto outlet.

She has urged local officials to strengthen the enforcement of curfew.

“I think implementing the curfew more strictly is the only way to prevent this from happening again,” she said in Cebuano.

Investigation

Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they have launched an investigation to identify the minors.

The MCPO, she said, is working closely with barangay officials to prevent similar incidents and ensure curfew compliance across the city.

Villaro said teams of police and tanods regularly patrol the streets and enforce curfew for minors starting at 10 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

However, the police official said some minors “take advantage of gaps in patrol schedules.”

“They only come out when no officers or tanods are in sight,” Villaro said in Cebuano.

Minors caught violating the curfew are taken to City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) for intervention, for intake and counseling, with parents reminded to prevent future incidents, said Villaro.

Villaro further said the filing of a theft case against a minor depends on several factors, including the value of the stolen items or the amount of cash and whether victims pursue legal action.

Rescued minors aged 16 and below are referred to the CSWS, while those aged 17 and above may face charges and imprisonment.

According to Myrna, she heard noises outside her business establishment around 10 p.m. Tuesday. She did not bother checking what it was, thinking it was just people playing.

However, the noise continued. At 11 p.m., she went outside.

“I could hear someone trying to open the doors of the lotto outlet. The vendor had already left by 9 p.m.,” Myrna said in Cebuano.

Upon checking, she noticed the water vending machine out of position. She then saw the minors fleeing the area.

Myrna further checked the area and noticed that the lock on the lotto outlet’s door was damaged.

“Luckily, there was no money left inside because we had already collected it before the lotto closed,” she said.

Myrna was told that the minors were not residents of Centro but from Barangays Mantuyong and Tipolo.

Myrna has reported the incident to the barangay and Centro Police Station. / CAV