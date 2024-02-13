Police to track down person behind bomb threat in Qimonda building

THE Philippine National Police are now coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation and the Interpol in order to identify the person responsible for the bomb threat at Qimonda building in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

Last Monday, February 12, 2024, the members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were immediately dispatched to the Qimonda building, which houses the Cebu City Hall of Justice, after receiving the bomb threat.

However, they later discovered that the threat was fake.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, clarified that the bomb threat was not only intended for Cebu City, but also other nations throughout the whole world.

The police believed that the bomb scare was done by someone who had nothing to do in his life.

"As of this time wala tay information nga kining mga tawhana they are organized, this is most likely kining mga wala lay mahimo sa kinabuhi nila or naa silay mga personal grudges who want to create chaos. But as far as our monitoring is concerned wala tay nakita nga indicator nga organized ni siya nga terrorism act ni siya," Pelare said.

(As of this time, we have no information that these people are organized, it is most likely that these people have nothing to do in their lives or they have personal grudges and they just want to create chaos. But as far as our monitoring is concerned we haven’t seen an indication that this is an organized, terrorism act). (With TPT)