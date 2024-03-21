Police to work harder during Holy Week

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will double its efforts in maintaining the law during the Holy Week.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that because illegal cockfighting games or tigbakay will become more common during Holy Week, they will be launching an operation to go after individuals involved in illegal gambling.

The police will also conduct anti-illegal drug operations and pursue individuals who have outstanding arrest warrants.

"Our usual law enforcement operations will continue and that would include enforcement of special laws, so manakop og illegal drugs ang police, manakop og illegal gambling ang police, manakop og wanted persons ang police," Pelare said.

However, Pelare said that those cockfighting games with permission from the local government unit are allowed.

Instead of engaging in unlawful activity, the police advised the public to attend church, make amends, and participate in Holy Week activities. (AYB, TPT)