Police track down love triangle shooting suspects

THE police have been conducting a manhunt operation against the suspects in the shooting of a 20-year-old woman last Monday night, February 19, 2024, in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

Major Jeciree Basitao, the chief of the Inayawan Police Station, however, clarified that those responsible in the shooting of Crissandra Jane Fernandez, an alleged member of LGBT community, was not Marvin Tura Cordova as earlier reported, but his brother Mark alias Mak-Mak, and his companion Marcelo Padasas alias Cielo.

"We have significant leads, our station is already conducting hot pursuit against the suspects, actually identified na nato kining duha ka suspects," Basitao said.

The investigation revealed that the motive for the crime was a love triangle since Fernandez was the former lover of Mak-Mak’s current girlfriend.

But even though the victim and the suspect's girlfriend had already broken up, the former kept bothering them, which is why Mak-Mak warned the victim that he would kill her if she won’t stop.

"This victim of ours, also known as Kisses, is the suspect’s girlfriend’s ex, and based on the viral video, it appears that he really intended to kill, this incident is best understood as a crime of passion," said Basitao in Cebuano.

Based on the CCTV footage, Fernandez can be seen boarding a waiting tricycle in Sitio Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo past 10 p.m. last Monday.

But the suspect suddenly appeared and opened fire on the victim, who was hit in the leg, before running away.

The suspect, however, came back and shot Fernandez once more, hitting her in the stomach.

A 16-year-old boy, who rushed to the victim's aid, was also hit in the leg.

Cordova fled on a motorcycle driven by his companion.

Both victims are now in safe condition after being taken to a government hospital in Cebu City.

Based on the background investigation by the Inayawan police, they found that Cordova was previously arrested for robbery and illegal drugs, while Fernandez has a pending drug charge.

The police in Inayawan declared that even in the event that the suspects escape capture, they would still charge them for frustrated murder. (With TPT)