POLICE tracked a stolen iPad through iCloud and recovered P274,500 worth of belongings taken from a couple’s home in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City.

Officers from the Talamban Police Station recovered the items and arrested a suspect at North 8 Residence in Barangay Guadalupe early Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said.

The couple reported the break-in to the Talamban Police Station at 5 a.m. Friday. They told police they woke to find a second-floor window open and its screen torn. Several items were missing from rooms in their home in a Pulangbato subdivision.

Tracking the iPad

Using the iPad’s location data, investigators traced it to North 8 Residence. There, officers arrested a 33-year-old cellphone technician identified only by the alias Bryan.

Among the items recovered were an HP Victus laptop valued at P90,000, the P80,000 iPad and a P50,000 Dell laptop. Officers also recovered the chargers for both laptops.

A JBL speaker was valued at P26,000, a Space Mouse at P12,000 and an XP-Pen tablet at P10,000. The remaining items were an Anker power bank worth P3,000, a portable keyboard worth P2,000 and a tote bag worth P1,500.

CCPO Director Col. Ricky Sumalde thanked the couple for reporting the break-in and praised the Talamban Police Station, also known as Police Station 8, for its quick response.

“I thank the victims for promptly reporting it to CCPO. I also commend Police Station 8 for its quick response, decisive action, and unwavering commitment. This is what the public can expect from the CCPO,” he said.

We will continue to pursue criminals, protect our communities, and ensure that no report goes unanswered. Our message is clear: the CCPO will not relent in bringing offenders to justice,” he added.

Officers took Bryan to the Talamban Police Station for further investigation. Police prepared a robbery complaint against him. / AYB