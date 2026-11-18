POLICE trainees Marco Alfanta and Ricky Aldaya will receive medals for helping arrest a theft suspect in Minglanilla, Cebu, on Nov. 6, 2026, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 said.

Alfanta and Aldaya, who both hold the rank of patrolman, were assigned to the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station as part of the Public Safety Field Training Program.

Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser, spokesperson for PRO 7, said regional police director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Raymundo Jr. commended the two for their response.

Guard alerts trainees

Minglanilla police said Alfanta and Aldaya were exercising at the town’s running track oval in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1 when a security guard reported a theft outside.

The trainees responded with their field training officers, Senior Master Sgt. Ian Boyet Nuique and Master Sgt. Rey Bongcawel.

Police said the four caught up with the suspect and took the suspect to the station for processing.

The victim recovered the bag and thanked Alfanta and Aldaya for their help, police said.

Raymundo, for his part, said the trainees’ response reflected a Cebuano tradition of helping others.

“Gidayeg nako ang atong mga police trainees sa ilang dali nga pagresponde ug pagtabang. Gipakita nila nga ang tinuod nga pulis kanunay andam nga manalipod ug moalagad sa katawhan,” Raymundo said.

(I commend our police trainees for responding quickly and helping. They showed that a true police officer is always ready to protect and serve the public.)

Raymundo said trainees could put their training to use even outside working hours.

Aliser said Alfanta and Aldaya will receive their medals at an upcoming flag-raising ceremony. / AYB