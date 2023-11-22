Police: Transport strike in Cebu City peaceful

A Cebu City police official described the transport strike as peaceful because there had been no adverse incidents and a lot of vehicles, including modern jeeps, were still operating on their designated routes.

"Base sa among observation bisan kamo siguro naka bantay nga normal ang pagpanerbisyo sa atung mga kaigsuonan sa transportation sector," according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(Based on our observations, which even you can see, our brothers and sisters in the transportation sector are operating normally).

The CCPO began monitoring the transport strike called by the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide or Piston at dawn on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

According to Rafter, they deployed police personnel on the streets to enforce security in case there is unrest during the strike.

Additionally, they prepared their police cars to transport stranded individuals at the command of CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

Piston disagrees with the government's decision to allow traditional jeepneys to operate only until the end of December.

The group said that the government's jeepney modernization program makes it difficult for regular jeepney drivers and operators to acquire Modern Public Utility Vehicles (MPUV), which are very expensive. (AYB, TPT)