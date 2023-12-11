Police urge public to be vigilant against criminals

WITH Christmas two weeks away, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) urged the public to be vigilant against criminals.

It said the public should stay away from crowds of people and avoid carrying large amounts of cash and wearing pricey jewelry to avoid becoming victims of thieves.

The influx of people in malls and Catholic churches this Christmas is projected to lead to a spike in theft, robbery, and other forms of crimes in the Central Visayas.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Chief Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, policemen would be deployed in the streets, especially in big parishes, where nine-day dawn Masses leading up to the Christmas or Misa de Gallo will take place starting December 16. (AYB, TPT)