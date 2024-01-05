Police urge Sto. Niño devotees to avoid bringing backpacks, travel bags

THE Basilica Minore del Santo Niño is expected to host a large number of local and foreign guests for the nine-day novena masses and other events leading up to the Sto. Niño fiesta on January 21, 2024.

The nine-day novena masses will already begin on January 11.

As a result, the CCPO has stepped up its supervision of the church and warned devotees not to bring travel bags or backpacks since doing so would make it take longer for the guards to check their items and lengthen the line of people waiting to enter.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for operations, said that they will prohibit the entry of large bags inside the basilica.

"Ang pinaka gidili gyud didto other than the wearing of the appropriate clothes is the bringing of kining dagko gyud kaayo nga bags sama sa backpacks and other traveling bags," Rafter said.

(Apart from wearing appropriate clothing, the most prohibited at the location is bringing large baggage like backpacks and traveling bags).

She instead advised visitors from other places to leave their belongings at the hotel.

According to the authorities, the flying of balloons in the streets during the solemn procession is also prohibited to prevent their ties from becoming entangled in power lines and possibly causing a brownout. (With TPT)