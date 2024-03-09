Police urges public to enhance home security after bike theft

AUTHORITIES in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City urged citizens to boost their home security after a thief stole a resident’s bicycle from a compound on AS Fortuna St. on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, March 5, Greg Yap, the barangay captain of Banilad and owner of the compound, reported that the suspect entered the compound on foot around 1 a.m. and left the area on a bicycle an hour later. The incident was captured by the compound’s CCTV camera.

Yap reported that based on the CCTV footage, it was observed that the thief who rode the bike headed towards Foodland to Banilad in Cebu City.

According to him, the suspect shown in the footage appeared to be in his early 20s.

The stolen bike was a mountain bike that belonged to one of the compound’s tenants. However, Yap was uncertain about its model or whether it was new.

The average price of an entry-level mountain bike ranges from P26,000 to P56,000, while high-end models can cost up to P160,000, according to bicycle-reclaim magazine Medium.

Yap said the bike was stored in one of the garages on the premises and was easily accessible to the thief due to the lack of security measures.

He said the residents had never encountered such an incident before, except for what occurred on Saturday.

Yap suggested that the suspect may have been mistaken for one of the tenants, which would explain why he gained easy entry to the compound.

“Murag nahog lang sya nga ningsulod lang wa kaayo ma sita kay wa ta kahibaw lage’g unsay tuyo kay di man sad nato sitahon kay basin palang kung kuan kay nag rent lang,” said Yap.

(It seemed like he just casually entered, and nobody really confronted him because we didn’t know what his intentions were, and we also didn’t want to confront him since he might just be someone who rented a place.)

Yap said he attempted to verify with the victim if the perpetrator was someone they knew, but the victim did not know the suspect.

As a result, he decided to share the incident on the Barangay Banilad’s Facebook page for public awareness.

Yap advised the public to remain vigilant as theft incidents have been reported in various parts of Cebu, not just in his barangay. / HIC