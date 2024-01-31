Police warn the public not to trust rumors that Banakon snakes dropped from helicopter

SOME social media users reacted to reports that the Banakon snakes, also known as the King Cobra, that were found in various locations in the forest in Cebu province were dropped from a helicopter.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) cautioned the public not to believe what they read online and to stop circulating unverified reports to prevent spreading fear among the populace.

Police Major Windel Abellana, the CPPO's information officer, asked everyone to get in touch with the barangay officials and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management as soon as they spot a banakon or other types of snakes.

"We would like to advice our Cebuanos in the province of Cebu, particularly those in the areas that are likely to have the presence of this deadly reptile, to be alert and be careful. Do not panic wherever you see snakes in your locality, instead contact the barangay officials, the MDRRMO and the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) so they could address your concern immediately," Abellana said.

Abellana said they have also coordinated with the family of the 64-year-old farmer Maximo Millan, who was found dead in the mountain barangay of Babayungan in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, to arrange for an autopsy on the victim’s body in order to determine whether or not snake bites caused his death.

Millan left his house around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, to pasture his goats but he did not return until noon.

His carpenter searched for him and discovered him dead later in the afternoon.

"So that it would be scientific ang ating approach on the matter kay lisod man maghimo ta og kaugalingon’g assessment without basis, so from there once the autopsy result will be released that would be the basis kung tinuod ba nga snake bite ba to siya or naay laing health issues nga involve atong insidente," Abellana stated.

The victim had two bite marks on his left leg that were likely caused by a snake.

He also sustained a wound on his right arm, which was believed caused by an ant bite.

It was learned that the victim lived alone in his house that is under construction. (With TPT)