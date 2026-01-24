Police warn vendors vs. stolen phones

FOLLOWING the recovery of over 150 stolen iPhones, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Col. George Ylanan met with business owners and tenants along Leon Kilat St. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, to warn against the trade of stolen electronics.

The meeting followed a Tuesday raid in Barangay Pahina Central, where operatives seized 154 stolen iPhones stored in three separate rooms.

Ylanan reminded shop owners of their legal obligations under the Anti-Fencing Law, noting that individuals caught buying or selling stolen goods face criminal prosecution.

Pledge

“Do not buy or sell stolen items because you will face charges in court,” Ylanan warned the tenants.

Ylanan was joined by Maj. Thom Ed Taghoy, chief of the Carbon Police Station, in seeking cooperation from the business community.

In response, tenants pledged to assist authorities in weeding out illegal activities within their ranks.

On Friday, Jan. 23, police filed theft charges against two suspects.

Police authorities are currently gathering additional statements from other victims as the investigation continues. / AYB