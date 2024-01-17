Police welcome liquor ban declaration for Sinulog grand parade

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) has welcomed the declaration of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to ban liquor in public places during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7, the ban on alcohol use during Sinulog will greatly aid maintaining the peace and order and averting disturbances, which are usually caused by intoxication.

It can be recalled that Mango Avenue, where people of all ages gather for street parties, was typically the scene of rioting during Sinulog.

"Actually usa ni ka nindot nga (this is a good) measure if ever mapadayon (this pushes through) because we can control crimes related to physical injury which we usually record during Sinulog," Pelare said, referring to the liquor ban.

Pelare added that since the start of 459th Fiesta Señor activities last January 11, no untoward incident had happened that could have interfered with the festivities.

The good cooperation between the City Hall and the police has played a great role toward the successful and tranquil Sinulog 2024.

Under the direction of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog and CCPO deputy regional director for operations Colonel Noel Flores, the police and other government officials conducted a walkthrough of the Sinulog grand parade route at South Road Properties on Wednesday, January 17, in order to know certain locations along the route where they will install more policemen who will guard the contingents going to the venue of the Sinulog grand ritual showdown. (AYB, TPT)