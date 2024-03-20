Policeman nabbed for ‘raping’ 14-year-old daughter

A police officer was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, 2024, after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of raping her.

The victim—whose real name is withheld—came to the Liloan Police Station with her mother in tow and reported her trauma at the hands of her 42-year-old father.

The suspect was not in his residence when the station commander, Major Eric Gingoyon, directed the members of the Women and Children's Protection Desk at the station to begin a hot pursuit operation aimed at apprehending him.

But they were prompted to proceed to Barangay Langub in Asturias town after learning that the perpetrator had gone there, and they apprehended him there.

The victim said that she had been sexually assaulted by her father on multiple occasions.

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday, March 17, 2024, inside their home when they were the only two occupants.

The offender is currently detained at the Liloan Police Station.

Her daughter positively identified him as the culprit.

The victim had already underwent medical and psychological examination at the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Following the incident, Police Colonel Pervical Zorilla, the chief of Cebu Police Provincial Office, issued a statement, "We do not tolerate wrongdoings in the PNP, all members of the organization should have a moral compass to guide them in their actions."

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) assured that they would not tolerate the crime committed by one of its personnel.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that the matter will be handled similarly to other criminal cases.

Pelare said that in the event that a criminal case is brought against their fellow police officer, an administrative case will follow right away, which may result in their dismissal from service.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD 7) will conduct a stress debriefing for the 14-year-old victim, while the Liloan police are getting ready to file a case against the policeman. (DVG, AYB, TPT)