Political bias divides Pinoys

There is something happening in the Philippines and it is not exactly a good thing. Politics used to be about discussing ideas and exchanging perspectives. Now, it feels like people choose sides first and think later. Labels like “Kakampink,” “DDS” and “BBM supporter” are no longer just political identities; they have become markers of whom we trust and respect.

Disagreement is no longer seen as an opportunity for dialogue; it is treated as betrayal. I have seen how this shift has changed the way people interact, even among friends and families. The division became especially visible during the 2022 presidential election, when political identity started to dictate relationships.

It was not just about choosing a candidate anymore; it became a test of loyalty. If you were not on someone’s side, you were often seen as being against them. These divisions seeped into daily life, straining friendships and causing heated disagreements within households.

Social media platforms became arenas of constant political conflict. Discussions that could have been moments to understand each other instead became shouting matches where the only goal was to “win.” It is alarming how our sense of unity is slowly fading, replaced by deep political bias and a growing tendency to idolize politicians.

What used to be discussions aimed at understanding different perspectives have now become competitions of loyalty. In this environment, disagreement is seen as a personal affront rather than a chance for healthy dialogue. This trend threatens the very fabric of social interaction.

If this continues, the Philippines faces the real possibility of becoming a deeply divided society. Political labels are no longer just identifiers — they are barriers that separate communities, friendships and even families. The growing polarization threatens our social cohesion.

This division also affects the health of our democracy. As I observe these deep-seated biases, one question lingers: will we allow political labels to define our society, or will we recognize the danger before it is too late? The future of national unity depends on the answer.