Political controversies spark students debate

STUDENTS from Cebu expressed concern, frustration, and cautious optimism over recent developments in the Philippine Senate, highlighting issues of political loyalty, accountability, and institutional stability as lawmakers continue to face scrutiny over leadership changes and the impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Senate has recently been at the center of political debate following internal leadership reorganization and ongoing discussions surrounding the impeachment case against Duterte.

These developments have generated mixed reactions among young Filipinos, particularly students who view the events as reflective of broader challenges within the country’s political system.

For 21-year-old Southwestern University student Shan Navarro, the recent changes in the Senate represent an opportunity for the institution to move forward after a period of uncertainty and political deadlock.

“Whether one agrees with the recent developments or not, it is undeniable that the Senate has entered a new chapter,” Navarro said.

He noted that the resolution of the chamber’s deadlock and the subsequent reorganization of leadership allowed the Senate to resume its constitutional functions. While acknowledging that some lawmakers continue to question the legality of recent actions, Navarro said the changes could provide an opportunity for renewed accountability and more effective governance.

“A Senate that is unable to convene, deliberate, and perform its responsibilities ultimately fails the Filipino people,” Navarro said.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old political science graduate Joenalisa Rosaroso described the current situation as evidence of deeper structural problems within the country’s political system.

She argued that while the Constitution and existing laws provide a framework for stability, the ongoing controversies have exposed concerns regarding political fanaticism, misinformation, and declining public trust in government institutions.

According to Rosaroso, Senate proceedings increasingly appear driven by personal agendas rather than substantive discussions aimed at serving the public.

“The government is made for the people and the politicians and officials are there for the people, by the people,” Rosaroso said. “The Philippines should not be at the mercy of these politicians; they should be at the mercy of the Philippines.”

Despite her frustrations, Rosaroso emphasized the importance of civic engagement, voter education, and informed participation in future elections as ways to strengthen democratic institutions.

Furthermore, 22-year-old student Althea Dela Peña pointed to the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte as one of the most significant issues currently facing the Senate.

“From my perspective, what is happening in the Senate right now is a struggle between accountability and political loyalty,” Dela Peña said.

She expressed concern over delays in the proceedings and argued that some actions by lawmakers appeared to prioritize political interests over transparency and accountability.

“I believe elected officials should focus on facts, evidence, and their constitutional responsibilities rather than political strategy or public relations,” Dela Peña said.

She also noted that Senate decisions have broader implications beyond political debates, particularly in areas such as education funding, scholarship opportunities, and public services that directly affect students and young Filipinos. / Andrie Cartilla & Zandy Oyao, CNU Interns