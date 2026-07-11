Political realignment clips minority roles in council

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said members of the minority bloc also deserve committee chairmanships following the reorganization of the City Council, urging both political camps to work together to pursue programs for the city’s development.

Speaking to reporters after delivering his first State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Archival said he respects the majority bloc's decision on the distribution of committee assignments but hopes political differences will not hinder legislative work.

“It could have been nicer and better, but things happen because this is politics, actually. Realignments are always there,” Archival said.

Committee distribution

Archival said the majority should work closely with the minority to ensure both blocs remain aligned in executing programs that benefit the public.

He made the remarks after the City Council approved its reorganization for fiscal year 2026-2027, during which the majority bloc retained most of the key committee chairmanships.

Under the new committee assignments, only Councilor Nyza Archival of the minority bloc received chairmanships, heading the committee on tourism, arts and culture and the committee on sister cities relations and big brother program. Councilor Paul Labra chairs the committee on public order.

Meanwhile, Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales and Assistant Minority Floor Leaders Alvin Arcilla and Jose Abellanosa were not assigned any committee chairmanships.

Council autonomy

Archival noted that the assignment of committees ultimately rests with the City Council.

“I don’t have any idea on that. The majority has its own decision. They have their own reasons on what they think is best,” he said.

Despite the political realignment within the legislative body, the mayor expressed optimism that both blocs can work together to implement programs that benefit Cebu City residents.

He emphasized that while council members belong to different political parties, they should remain united toward a common direction centered on public welfare.

Archival also expressed hope that ongoing health initiatives started under former health committee chair Councilor Michelle Cellona will continue despite the leadership change.

Following the reorganization, Councilor David Tumulak was designated chairman of the committee on health, hospitals, services and sanitation, replacing Cellona, who chaired the committee during the previous fiscal year.

Archival cited the City’s partnership with the World Mosquito Program, which uses Wolbachia technology to combat mosquito-borne diseases, as one of the key projects initiated under Cellona’s leadership.

The program involves a $1.5-million partnership between the Cebu City Government and the World Mosquito Program, making Cebu the pilot area in the Philippines.

“Michelle has already accomplished a lot, especially the Wolbachia program. It’s a partnership worth $1.5 million and Cebu is the pilot area in the Philippines,” he said.

He added that Cellona also spearheaded the City’s Mental Health Council, another initiative he hopes will continue under the new committee leadership.

“I would love that the majority, especially the committee on health, will find a way to align with the projects that Michelle had already started. After all, these are for the welfare of our people,” Archival said.

Asked whether the change in committee leadership could affect the implementation of these programs, the mayor said he hopes it will not.

“I hope not. We just have to align them. Everybody is on talking terms. It’s not as if there is any hatred,” he said.

Development roadmap

The council’s reorganization occurred immediately after Archival delivered his inaugural Soca, during which he unveiled the Cebu City 2035 roadmap centered on sustainable, smart and inclusive governance.

The mayor reiterated that while political alignments may shift inside the legislative body, cooperation between the executive and legislative branches remains crucial to implement the administration’s long-term development agenda. / CAV