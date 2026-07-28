Political science professor says Filipinos seek results beyond Sona promises

Accomplishments not yet felt by ordinary Filipinos

While acknowledging several promising proposals in the President’s speech, Magalzo-Bualat said many of the administration’s reported accomplishments have yet to translate into improvements felt by ordinary Filipinos.

“If you only listened to this year’s Sona, everything sounds impressive. But if you compare it with the previous four Sonas, the recurring problem is that people still do not feel these accomplishments,” she said.

She cited persistent inflation, high prices of basic commodities and unemployment as issues that continue to affect Filipinos despite government claims of economic gains.

According to Magalzo-Bualat, programs such as expanded healthcare, tax reforms, free rides and the P20-per-kilo rice initiative should produce tangible benefits that citizens can experience.

Energy concerns

Magalzo-Bualat welcomed the administration’s plans to pursue energy reforms but urged the Government to carefully study proposals involving nuclear energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

While she acknowledged that both technologies offer opportunities, she said they should be supported by scientific evidence, environmental safeguards and clear regulatory policies.

“Technology is never neutral. AI is a useful tool, but it needs regulations because it can also be abused,” she said.

She also emphasized the need to ensure the environmental and economic sustainability of nuclear energy projects before they move forward.

Her concerns echoed those raised by Greenpeace Philippines, which said the country’s energy agenda should prioritize renewable energy instead of what it described as “false solutions,” including nuclear power, fossil gas and waste-to-energy facilities.

In a statement issued after the President’s Sona, Greenpeace campaigner Jefferson Chua said lowering electricity prices and reviewing the Electric Power Industry Reform Act were welcome steps but should be accompanied by a faster transition to renewable energy.

The environmental group warned that continued dependence on nuclear power, fossil gas and waste-to-energy projects could expose Filipinos to higher electricity costs, environmental risks and volatile global energy markets.

Greenpeace also raised concerns over the administration’s plan to develop Pax Silica as a hub for AI-driven industries, saying the Government must ensure that growing energy demand does not ultimately burden consumers through higher electricity prices.

Instead, the group urged the Government to invest in locally generated solar and wind energy, modernize the country’s power grid, remove barriers to renewable energy development and advance the proposed Climate Accountability Bill.

Political accountability

For Magalzo-Bualat, the administration’s handling of the flood control controversy will largely define Marcos’ presidency.

“This administration will rise or fall based on how it handles the flood control issue,” she said.

She noted that every major flooding incident reminds Filipinos of unresolved questions surrounding billions of pesos allocated for flood control projects.

She added that accountability should not stop at filing cases but should lead to convictions if wrongdoing is proven.

The USC professor also expressed disappointment over the conduct of some senator-judges during the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, saying several lawmakers appeared to have shown partisan behaviour despite their constitutional duty to remain impartial.

“The essence of impeachment is accountability. Public office is a public trust, and officials who betray that trust must answer for their actions,” she said.

Looking ahead

Asked to rate the President’s fifth Sona, Magalzo-Bualat gave it four out of 10, saying Filipinos have already heard enough promises over the past five years.

“We are tired of promises. What people are looking for now are implementation and concrete results in addressing inflation, poverty, corruption and improving the quality of life of Filipinos,” she said.

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, Magalzo-Bualat urged voters to choose candidates based on competence, integrity and track record rather than personality or popularity.

“Politicians are public servants. We should support them when they serve the public interest, but we should also demand accountability when they fail to do so,” she said.

She also expressed disappointment over the absence of several lawmakers during the opening of Congress and the President’s Sona, saying legislators have a constitutional duty to attend because the President’s address serves as a basis for crafting future legislation. (CAV)