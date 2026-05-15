Political tensions threaten business economy

THE umbrella organization of exporters in the country warned that ongoing tensions in the Senate could undermine investor confidence and slow economic momentum, as businesses grapple with mounting global challenges.

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the country should remain focused on economic recovery, investment promotion, and job creation amid continued global uncertainty.

“Recent developments and tensions within the Senate are creating renewed uncertainty in the political environment at a time when the country should be fully focused on economic recovery, investment promotion, and job generation,” Ortiz-Luis said, in a statement, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

He said businesses rely on stability, predictability, and strong institutions, warning that prolonged political turmoil could weaken market sentiment and distract policymakers from urgent economic priorities.

Ortiz-Luis noted that exporters are already facing external headwinds, including geopolitical tensions, elevated logistics costs, and weaker demand in major markets.

“Our exporters are already dealing with global challenges such as high logistics costs, geopolitical tensions, and slowing demand in key markets. Domestic political noise only adds another layer of uncertainty that could affect competitiveness and expansion plans,” he said.

Philexport urged government leaders to uphold democratic institutions and avoid actions that could further disrupt economic activity and public confidence.

“At the end of the day, the country’s economic agenda must remain above politics. We hope our leaders will work toward restoring public confidence and maintaining a stable environment conducive to business, exports, and inclusive growth,” Ortiz-Luis said.

The Senate of the Philippines has been embroiled in political turmoil in recent days following a leadership shake-up that saw Senator Alan Peter Cayetano replace Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as Senate president ahead of the anticipated impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Chaos erupted at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday night, May 13, after gunfire rang out inside the complex, triggering a lockdown and a heavy security response amid a tense standoff over the possible arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in connection with an International Criminal Court case. / KOC