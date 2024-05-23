Politics eyed in Umapad employees unpaid honoraria

MORE than a hundred barangay employees of Umapad, Mandaue City have been unpaid of their honoraria since December 2023, and it remains unclear when they will get paid.

The honoraria of an estimated 100 barangay tanods, solid waste management personnel, drivers, clean and green staff, among others, is on hold after the barangay’s finance committee chairman refused to sign the payroll.

Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes said the affected employees have already prepared documents to file charges before the Office of the

Visayas Ombudsman.

He said politics is behind all this. “Pamolitika, wala koy laing nakita nga hinungdan gud, pamolitika ra gyud”, Cortes said.

(I can see no other reason but politics, only politics.)

Cortes explained that Barangay Umapad is currently functioning under a reenacted budget from 2023 because the proposed budget for 2024 was not approved by the barangay council, which is dominated by the opposition. Under this reenacted budget, the financial allocations and expenditures are based on the previous year’s budget.

Cortes emphasized that the honoraria for the 100 employees should have been disbursed using this reenacted budget.

Despite the availability of these funds, the payments have been delayed due to the requirements set by Councilor Libertine Lumapas, the chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations. This bureaucratic hold-up has prevented the timely distribution of the employees’ honoraria, Cortes said.

According to Cortes, Lumapas refused to sign the payroll of the affected employees pending the submission of the oath of office.

Earlier, Lumapas asked for several documents from the employees as support for the release of their honoraria.

Cortes said the employees have complied with the submission of the daily time record and the certificate of appointment.

But after compliance with the said documents, Lumapas again asked for the employees’ oath of office and the council’s concurrence with their appointment.

Cortes and Lumapas were both colleagues in the council during the past administration. Lumapas husband, Zaldy, lost to Cortes in the recent barangay elections.

The barangay chief said, in the past, council concurrence was only needed for the appointment of the barangay secretary and treasurer.

SunStar tried to reach Lumapas for an explanation why the honoraria were put on hold, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal Calipayan said the City can’t do anything for the affected employees since they are hired by the barangay.

He said they had already provided legal assistance to Cortes on the matter.