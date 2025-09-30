Polka dots are back, how celebs are styling it in 2025

If you’ve been staring at your closet thinking something’s missing, the answer might be simpler than you think: polka dots. This cult-classic print never truly disappears but only reinvents itself, moving effortlessly from one generation of icons to the next.

It can be playful and hyper-feminine, or refined and royal chic as seen in Marilyn Monroe’s ruffled bikini in the 1950s or Princess Diana’s elegant Ascot dress in the 1980s. Around the same time, Parisian couturiers like Christian Dior and Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel were proving polka dots could command the runway just as easily as the streets.

Brief history

CNN recently called it “fashion’s most playful print” in a 2025 article. They reported that polka dots weren’t always considered so charming. In the Middle Ages, spots carried dark associations, often linked to disease and contagion. It wasn’t until the Industrial Revolution that the narrative shifted. Advances in textile technology made it possible to produce perfectly round, evenly spaced dots.

By the 1840s, the polka dance craze spread across Europe and the United States, giving the motif its name. By the early 19th century, dots had become a symbol of modernity and machine-made precision, instantly recognizable as both chic and cheerful.

2025 trend

Fast forward to today, and Gen Z is fully embracing the polka-dot aesthetic. Pinterest reports a staggering +699 percent rise in searches, cementing the print as one of autumn 2025’s hottest style trends.

From award shows to editorials, here’s how celebrities around the world are reimagining the timeless spot.

Clairo

Bedroom pop phenom Clairo turned heads at the 2025 Grammys in a cream gown covered in classic dots. Designed by rising talent Miss Claire Sullivan, the corset-style dress featured asymmetrical overlays and billowing textures, giving her a doll-like, shipwreck-meets-vintage aesthetic that fashion editors couldn’t stop talking about.

Olivia Rodrigo

Channeling New York cool, Olivia Rodrigo posed in a polka-dot halter midi dress with a backless cut. Paired with heeled Mary Janes, her look struck the perfect balance between youthful and urban edge.

Ariana Grande

Ariana embraced retro glamour at the 2025 MTV VMAs in a strapless Fendi gown splashed with white dots. With its fitted bodice and sleek silhouette, the look was elevated by a dramatic blush-pink peplum accent at the waist — an ‘80s callback with modern flair.

Andrea Brillantes

The Filipina actress brought her own playful spin with a corset-and-bubble-skirt combo in fuchsia polka dots. The bold shade lit up her morena complexion, while fresh, glowy pink-toned makeup tied the look together in effortlessly chic harmony.

Maris Racal

On her birthday, Maris Racal went all-in on a polka-dot drama with not one but two outfits. First, a retro pin-up ensemble that is a black polka-dot bikini top with faux-fur hip detail, styled with matching heels, pearl necklace and opera gloves. Then, a red one-piece with exaggerated puff sleeves in white-and-red dots, trimmed at the neckline and hem. The vibrant party setting made the look even more playful and celebratory.