Poll bets urged to go ‘green’

CANDIDATES in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are urged to prioritize environmentally-friendly campaign materials during the campaign period, which started on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Ivan Jason Delos Santos, Commission on Elections Comelec) 7 administration officer, pointed out the significance of using environmentally responsible campaign materials, highlighting the importance of sustainability in election campaigning.

“In our efforts to engage voters, we must not disregard the environment,” Delos Santos told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The 10-day BSKE campaign period will end on Oct. 28, with the actual election taking place on Oct. 30.

He urged candidates to consider the environmental impact of their campaign materials, emphasizing the use of eco-friendly options like food-based adhesives and biodegradable materials.

In addition to endorsing eco-friendly materials, Delos Santos urged candidates to use designated common posting areas for their campaign materials and avoid damaging trees by puncturing them with nails to hang posters.

According to Section 9 of Republic Act (RA) 9006, or the Fair Election Act of 2001, posting campaign materials “may only be allowed in common poster areas in public places such as plazas, markets, barangay centers, and the like.”

This law is complemented by Section 21(B) of Comelec Resolution 10730 dated Nov. 17, 2021, which states that “in no instance shall an election officer designate as common poster areas any trees, plants, shrubs in any public grounds.”

RA 3571, which was passed in June 1963, criminalizes the cutting, destroying, or injuring of trees, whether planted or growing, flowering plants or plants of scenic value along roads, in plazas, parks, school premises or any other public ground.

According to Section 3 of RA 3571, violators shall be punished with a penalty ranging from six months to two years imprisonment and a fine up of to P5,000.

Delos Santos, however, said that campaign posters can be displayed in designated common poster areas, provided they are two by three feet.

For pamphlets, leaflets, cards, decals, and stickers, the approved size is 8.5 inches by 14 inches. When it comes to posters made from various materials like cloth, paper, cardboard, or others, whether framed or not, the size must be two feet by three feet.

In the case of streamers to be exhibited at public meetings or rallies, they should measure three feet by eight feet.

Delos Santos said Comelec carried out a nationwide synchronized removal of illegal campaign materials dubbed Operation Baklas on Friday, Oct. 20, and will conduct a similar operation on Oct. 27.

He said Operation Baklas does not apply to campaign materials in private locations, as per a 2022 temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court. However, election officers retain the authority to send a notice to remove and a show cause order to candidates if the poll body discovers unlawful campaign materials on public and private properties.

Delos Santos also urged candidates to cooperate with local government units in the cleanup of their campaign materials following the election season.

“We encourage candidates and their supporters as well to help the cities and municipalities in clearing these posters right after election. We know that there will be alot of materials to be removed but let us help one another,” he said.

In an interview with the church-run program Radio Veritas, an environmental advocate stressed the importance of the public’s role in selecting candidates who genuinely aim to serve the people and protect the environment.

Ochie Tolentino, campaigner from EcoWaste Zero Waste, said there is a pressing need to incorporate environmental protection into candidates’ platforms, specifically addressing persistent problems such as plastic waste and garbage amid the growing environmental crisis driven by climate change, pollution, and resource depletion.

“Candidates, in their strong drive to win, usually forget that they have a responsibility to ensure that campaign activities do not lead to the further degradation of our environment,” he said.

The group called on candidates to exclusively employ recyclable, non-toxic campaign materials, encourage reduced plastic usage, and uphold responsible waste management, particularly at gatherings.

They also conveyed their support for a clean environment and peaceful elections by sending messages like “the people and nature are both champions in waste-free elections” and “Vote for Mother Earth.”