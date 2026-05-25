Polo Ravales marries long-time partner

Kapuso actor Polo Ravales has officially tied the knot with his non-showbiz, long-time partner, Paulyn Quiza.

In a Facebook post by former actor Dino Guevarra Ross, a photo of the newlyweds can be seen alongside actor Dingdong Dantes.

Dino’s caption read: “Congratulations Polo Ravales Paulyn Quiza! True happiness that will last forever.”

The wedding of Polo and Paulyn was reportedly an intimate and simple ceremony, attended by their respective families and close friends from show business.

The couple’s relationship began in 2017, and they got engaged in December 2018. In 2021, Paulyn gave birth to their first child, Yatrick Paul. / TRC S