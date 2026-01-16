Polog residents cry foul over landfill odor

RESIDENTS of Barangay Polog in the northern town of Consolacion, Cebu, raised complaints over foul odors and traffic congestion caused by long lines of garbage trucks bound for the Asian Energy System Corp. (AESC) landfill during a public hearing held on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Polog Gymnasium in Purok Riverside.

Residents said garbage trucks from the Cebu City Government and private haulers often queue along barangay roads, creating traffic jams and unpleasant smells that affect nearby communities. Concerns were also raised over wastewater, or leachate, reportedly seeping from the landfill site, which residents described as unsanitary and potentially hazardous to public health.

The public hearing followed an official statement issued by the Barangay Council of Polog opposing the disposal of waste from other municipalities at the landfill located within their jurisdiction.

AESC has been identified as a temporary disposal site for Cebu City’s waste following a landslide incident at the Binaliw landfill. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) previously greenlighted the Cebu City Government to temporarily dispose of approximately 600 tons of daily waste at the facility. DENR 7 has since issued a cease and desist order against the Binaliw landfill operators following that incident.

Residents argued that regardless of which agency is responsible for the delays, the congestion and odor continue to disrupt daily life. In its statement, the barangay council cited concerns over public safety, health and environmental welfare, noting that landfill-related incidents in other areas highlight the risks of improper waste disposal. The council emphasized that it is prioritizing the protection of its residents and the environment.

The public hearing

During the hearing, traffic congestion was the primary issue. Residents reported that trucks begin lining up as early as 3 a.m., blocking roads used by students and workers during the morning commute.

AESC landfill officials stated they are prepared to accept trucks without delay once they reach the facility. However, they attributed the long queues to inspections and check-ins conducted by the Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) prior to entry. The firm explained that while current operations begin at 6 a.m., they are open to adjusting schedules — including earlier entry times — to clear roads before peak hours.

The company also agreed to enforce stricter sanitation protocols, including ensuring that garbage is properly covered and that vehicles are washed or sanitized before leaving the facility to reduce odors and spills on public roads.

While acknowledging the leachate problem, the company said it has begun rehabilitating the site by recycling and redirecting wastewater back into active landfill cells. Additional treatment ponds are being constructed to prevent untreated discharge. The firm committed to resolving these water-related issues within a two- to three-month “rush” rehabilitation period.

Barangay officials stated that the concerns raised will be forwarded to the relevant agencies. They pledged to closely monitor compliance, noting that temporary fixes are no longer acceptable. Officials also questioned why water contamination persists despite regulatory oversight and demanded copies of the company’s Environmental Compliance Certificate, discharge permits and other clearances. Additionally, they raised concerns over delayed financial shares owed to the host barangay.

As the host community, officials asserted that residents have a primary right to a clean and odor-free environment. / EHP