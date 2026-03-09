Poor child nutrition may weaken PH economic potential

MALNUTRITION remains a major public health challenge in the Philippines, particularly among young children, prompting pediatricians and health advocates to intensify campaigns promoting proper nutrition during the critical early years of life.

During a recent press conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, pediatricians highlighted alarming figures in Central Visayas, where more than 40 percent of children experience stunted growth, underscoring the urgency of improving child nutrition and parental education.

Dr. Vivina Chiu, a pediatrician and child health advocate, said the country continues to face serious nutritional gaps, especially among preschool-aged children.

“The first two years of life are critical because this is the time of rapid brain growth,” Chiu said. “After two years, the brain no longer grows in the same way—we only sharpen its functions. That is why nutrition from birth to age two is extremely important.”

She said poor nutrition during this period can have long-term consequences, including learning difficulties, poor school performance and increased vulnerability to disease.

Poverty and food insecurity

Despite government feeding programs in public schools and communities, Chiu noted that poverty remains a major barrier to adequate nutrition.

Some children go to school without breakfast and rely on a single feeding program during the day, which often provides limited nutritional value due to budget constraints.

“In some cases, the lunch provided is just monggo (mung beans) with squash and chayote. That’s not enough for growing children,” she said. “The budget is very minimal, but it’s the only amount available.”

The situation highlights the need for broader interventions that combine nutrition education, stronger feeding programs and better support for families, health advocates said.

Focus on the “first 1,000 days”

Pediatric groups are stepping up awareness campaigns centered on the “first 1,000 days” of life—from pregnancy to a child’s second birthday—which experts consider the most crucial window for preventing malnutrition.

Chiu said they are working with hospitals, midwives and community health workers to educate parents on breastfeeding, proper feeding practices and early monitoring of child development.

“We go to different cities to train midwives and health workers so they can educate mothers about proper nutrition and infant care,” Chiu said.

Many hospitals are also implementing “baby-friendly” policies that encourage breastfeeding immediately after birth to ensure infants receive colostrum, the nutrient-rich first milk that contains essential immune and growth factors.

Private sector participation

Health advocates said improving child nutrition will require collaboration between the government, healthcare providers and the private sector.

During the event, China-based Feihe International unveiled AceKid Activegro and Optigrow, new milk products in the Philippines made using a simplified one-step freshness process designed to preserve milk quality.

The company said it entered the Philippine market due to the country’s young population and growing parental awareness of nutrition. Distribution is being expanded nationwide after initial launches in the Visayas and Mindanao.

However, pediatricians stressed that breastfeeding remains the best nutrition for infants, while other milk products should serve only as complementary options when needed.

Long-term national impact

Experts warned that failure to address childhood malnutrition could have lasting economic and social consequences for the country.

“When children are not properly nourished, they struggle in school and may not reach their full potential,” Chiu said. “If we ensure good nutrition early in life, we build a healthier and more productive generation.”

With millions of Filipino children still at risk of stunting and nutrient deficiencies, health professionals said sustained nutrition education and stronger feeding programs remain essential to improving the country’s long-term human capital. / KOC