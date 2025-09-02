‘Poor quality’ blamed for track oval damage

THE newly resurfaced track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has cracks, bulges, and uneven surfaces, creating concerns for athletes and joggers. CCSC Executive Director Brando Velazquez blamed the damage on materials of poor quality.

Safety risks

During an inspection on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, Velazquez found visible cracks and raised portions on the track. Asphalt has pushed up in some spots, creating humps that could trip runners.

He said these areas are risky, especially for children and casual joggers who might not notice the uneven surface. The starting line has deteriorated the fastest because sprinters exert their strongest push from that point.

Then vs. now: A difference in quality

Velazquez compared the current track surface to the one installed in 1994. That original material lasted almost two decades before its replacement in 2013.

Back then, he said, the rubber bonded tightly to the asphalt because of a strong solvent. The new surface, however, appears dry and does not adhere properly.

“Even the shoes of runners were enough to peel parts of the surface off,” Velazquez said in Cebuano.

Renovation meant for Palaro

The oval was rehabilitated from May 2023 to July 2024 for the Palarong Pambansa 2024. Before the games, Velazquez had heard reports that the surface was beginning to fail.

When he formally assumed office on July 1, 2025, he confirmed that the track had defects.

“For me, this should not be the case. The resurfacing was just completed for the Palaro, yet only a few months later, damage is already visible,” he said.

What’s next

Velazquez warned that if unaddressed, the oval could become unsafe for runners within two years. For now, CCSC management will put up warning signs around the damaged portions to minimize risks.

He is verifying if the contractor responsible for the resurfacing has been fully paid. He has not decided if the issue will be referred back for rectification. A status report will be submitted to Mayor Nestor Archival to guide the City Government’s next steps.

More than just a track problem

The CCSC is Cebu City’s premier sports venue, home to athletic meets, community gatherings, and the annual Sinulog grand showdown. Its damage is more than a maintenance issue; it raises questions about accountability, oversight, and the quality of materials used in public projects.

Velazquez admitted the situation is a setback but assured athletes and the public that the City will push for solutions.

For now, the track remains open, but the warning is clear: when quality is compromised, the costs are felt by the community. / CAV