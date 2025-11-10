Pope offers prayers for people in Tino-hit areas

POPE Leo XIV has offered prayers for those affected by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

In his message during the praying of the Angelus at the St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday, November 9, 2025, the Pope noted that he is praying for the victims of devastation.

"I pray for the deceased and their families, as well as for the injured and displaced," he said.

The Pope added that he is one with the Filipinos in facing the effects of the natural disaster.

"I express my closeness to the people of the Philippines, who have been hit by a violent typhoon," the pontiff said.

Last week, Typhoon Tino ravaged the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, claiming the lives of 224 people, mostly in Cebu province, while 526 individuals were reported injured, and 109 others went missing.

The typhoon affected a total of 946,660 families or 3,330,315 individuals from eight regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.

On the other hand, Caritas Philippines has launched a nationwide appeal for aid for the victims of the typhoon.

In a social media post over the weekend, the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines asked the dioceses to send their donations for the disaster response.

"Thousands of families have lost their homes and livelihoods due to Typhoon Tino. Your kindness can help them rebuild their lives. Together, let us be a source of hope and healing," it said.

The donations may be sent through Caritas Philippines bank accounts (Account Name: CBCP Caritas Philippines Foundation Inc.) at ΒΡΙ (4951-007116/4951-007108); Metrobank (632-7-632028586); or BDO (004508034192).

At the same time, the Caritas Philippines together with Cebu Caritas Inc. and Caritas Germany conducted an initial coordination and assessment following the impact of Typhoon Tino in the most affected municipalities and cities in Cebu.

As clearing and cleaning operations, as well as search and retrieval efforts, are currently ongoing, the group said they immediately need the following:

- Water – for drinking and cleaning

- Food packs

- Household essentials

- Sleeping kits

- Temporary shelter materials

- Solar lights

- Water receptacles/container

- Sanitation and hygiene kits

- Medicines

“Let us continue to extend our solidarity and compassion to the families affected by Typhoon Tino. Together, through our collective efforts and generosity, we can help them rebuild their homes and bring hope in the midst of devastation,” Caritas Philippines added. (PNA)