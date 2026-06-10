Popular Chinese actor found dead

Fans in the entertainment industry are mourning the sudden passing of Chinese actor Jin Ze, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei.

The 33-year-old drama actor was found lifeless inside his home on June 4, 2026. However, in an official statement, Shengsi Guangnian Culture urged the public to avoid speculating about the cause of his death.

Jin Ze was nominated for Best Professional Fashion Model of the Year before being cast in Chinese short dramas in 2016. Among his notable projects were “Waiting for the Flowers” to “Bloom” and “Waiting for Your Return,” in which he played the lead role.

He also appeared in “Don’t Negotiate with Your Boss,” “Beauty Reborn,” “Legally Romance” and “Begin Again.”

China-based Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee was among those who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram following Jin Ze’s passing.

“Honestly, I don’t have the words for this tribute. It was very sudden news to me. All I can say is that you were a great friend and a great person… You will be missed. Rest in peace, my friend.’’ / TRC S