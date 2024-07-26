Popular Filipino fruit refreshments

Even though the cool, rainy conditions might not make you feel as parched as the intense summer sun, the necessity for proper hydration persists to ensure your body remains healthy.
“Proper hydration is extremely important for your health. But drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated. Foods that contain a lot of water include many fruits and vegetables, some dairy, as well as broths and soups,” wrote Healthline in a 2017 article.
As a good reminder after National Refreshment Day (July 25), staying hydrated is important every day. This article highlights some of the best Filipino fruit refreshments that are sure to refresh and delight:
Buko juice
The coconut industry is a crucial sector of agriculture in the Philippines. According to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), “The Philippines continues to be the second-largest coconut producer among ASEAN countries.”
Given its central role in Filipino agriculture, coconut juice is a beloved staple that can be found almost anywhere. From dining establishments where it’s served as a sophisticated refreshment to street corners where vendors deftly crack open coconuts right before your eyes, this versatile drink is a testament to the coconut’s widespread influence.
Mango shake
“Mango, locally known as ‘mangga’ and scientifically named Mangifera indica L., is the Philippines’ national fruit. It is also the third most important fruit crop based on export volume in the Philippines,” wrote DOST.
For many Filipinos, mangoes are a cherished part of childhood memories and local cuisine. These creamy, indulgent drinks capture the essence of ripe, golden mangoes blended to perfection. Visitors to Cebu often find themselves irresistibly drawn to this refreshing treat, which has become a sought-after signature beverage.
Calamansi juice
“Calamansi or calamondin (Citrofortunella microcarpa) is a fruit tree native to the Philippines. It is the most commonly grown backyard tree among the citrus species because it can thrive in a wide variety of environmental conditions,” stated a 2022 research by the Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Training Institute.
Every parent has probably mentioned at some point how calamansi is packed with Vitamin C. Its juice is not only nutritious but also traditionally made into a refreshing drink that’s believed to boost bone health and support growth, especially for kids. This tangy fruit has inspired countless beverages found in malls, bottles and cans, but there’s something truly special about homemade calamansi drinks.
Avocado shake
Philstar Global reported in May 2024 that the Philippines is currently exporting avocados to eight markets, including China, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei Darussalam, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.
With this, avocados have become a popular Filipino favorite, especially in the form of creamy avocado shakes. Filipino avocado shakes are prepared by blending ripe avocado flesh with milk, sugar and ice until smooth.
Melon juice
According to a 2023 article by WebMD: “Most fruits contain mostly water. But cantaloupe and honeydew are among the juiciest fruits, with water content of about 90 percent.” This high water content not only makes these melons incredibly refreshing but also ideal for hydrating the body.
The natural juiciness of cantaloupe and honeydew ensures that every sip is packed with hydration and sweetness. Filipino melon juice is traditionally prepared by blending ripe melon with water and sugar to taste, then straining it for a smooth, refreshing drink.