Pores eyes IBO strap in France

COMING off a lengthy layoff, undefeated prospect Althea Shine Pores will attempt to win her first international title in her first fight overseas.

Pores will challenge unbeaten International Boxing Organization (IBO) Women’s light-light-flyweight queen Romane Moulai on Sunday (PH time), Feb. 8, 2026, at the Villa M in Marseille, France.

“Althea is the challenger and the fight will be at her opponent’s territory, so she has to dominate this fight. This is a huge opportunity for her to be able to fight for a world title because that is the ambition of almost all boxers. She has to be at her best and fight to win to change her life. The opponent is world champion and is very talented. But Althea can beat her if she focuses on this fight,” decorated Cebuano boxing coach Edito Villamor, who’ll be at Pores’ corner, told SunStar Cebu.

Pores has been inactive for over a year. Her last outing was a first round knockout of Thai Pimchanok Thepjanda on Dec. 21, 2024 in Bohol. Also that year, Pores settled to a split draw with Philippine kicboxing national team member Renz Dacquel and defeated Maria Theresa Pinili for the Philippine Games and Amusements Board Women’s light-flyweight strap.

Dacquel will be up against a very talented boxer in Moulai, a decorated amateur for the French national boxing team.

Moulai just transitioned to the pro ranks in 2024. She fought five times that year.

Last year, Moulai earned a shot at the vacant IBO Women’s light-flyweight title, a world title from a minor boxing organization. She outclassed Mexican veteran Silvia Torres and beat her by unanimous decision in France. Moulai return to the ring in late 2025 and demolished Venezualan Roxana Colmenarez in two rounds.

Pores has a perfect slate of 6-0-1 with two knockouts, while Moulai boasts an unbeaten record of 7-0 with three knockouts. / EKA