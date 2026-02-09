Pores falls short in first international title fight

ALTHEA Shine Pores came up short in her first international fight after losing to French champion Romane Moulai for the IBO women’s light-flyweight title on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Marseille, France.

The match went all 10 rounds, but the judges gave a clear win to Moulai. French judge Jerome Lades and Belgian judge Jean Marie Natus both scored it 100-90, while another Belgian judge, Olena Pobyvailo, scored it 99-91 — all in favor of the hometown boxer.

This was Pores’ first loss in her professional career. She now has six wins, one loss, and one draw, with two of her wins by knockout. Moulai, on the other hand, stayed undefeated with eight wins, three by knockout.

Pores was returning to the ring after a 14-month break. She had a strong 2024, winning the Philippine Games and the Amusements Board light-flyweight belt with a unanimous decision over Maria Theresa Pinili in Bohol. / EKA