Pores to shoot for IBO title in France

ALTHEA Shine Pores braces for the toughest fight of her career as she challenges Romaine Moulai for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) women’s light flyweight title on Feb. 7, 2026, at the Villa M in Marseille, France.

Pores is coming off a long layoff and did not step inside the ring in 2025. She last saw action on Dec. 21, 2024, when she dismantled Thai contender Pimchanok Thepjanda in a single round in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

In 2024, Pores fought for the Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) women’s light flyweight title twice. She settled for a split draw against Renz Dacquel in her first attempt but came back strong in her second try, defeating Maria Theresa Pinili by unanimous decision to finally win the vacant belt.

On the other hand, Moulai is only in her second year as a pro while continuing to compete in the amateur ranks. She’s a member of the French national boxing team.

In 2024, Moulai racked up a total of five wins, earning herself a shot at the IBO title. IBO is a minor world boxing sanctioning body.

Moulai captured the vacant IBO women’s light-flyweight strap in France last year via unanimous decision over the more experienced Mexican fighter Silvia Torres. Moulai fought once more in 2025 and stopped Venezuelan Roxana

Maria Colmenarez.

Pores, who fights out of the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City, has an undefeated slate of 6-0-1 with two knockouts, while Moulai is equally impressive with an unblemished record of 7-0 with three knockouts. / EKA