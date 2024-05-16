Poro parish to Capitol: Reconsider cutting of over 700 trees

A CHURCH leader in the town of Poro, Camotes Group of Islands urged the Cebu Provincial Government to reconsider the cutting of more than 700 trees for the latter's road widening project in the town.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024, Fr. Joel Bonza, parish priest of the Sto. Niño Parish, said the Capitol wants to widen the provincial roads starting from Barangay Mercedes to Daan Paz, but 740 trees of various species have to be cut down for the more than 13-kilometer project.

Bonza said they were informed late about the project, stressing that they knew about it only when concerned residents told him that several trees had already been cut down and some roads were already widened.

He said the parish initiated a public hearing last April 27 and it was attended by various stakeholders, including government officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Central Visayas (DENR 7), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the affected barangays, the local government unit (LGU) of Poro, and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Bonza said that after the public hearing, they have come up with seven salient points to address the concern.

He said that they were grateful to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for initiating the town’s development, but he stressed that the trees must be saved while striving a balance between economic development and protecting the environment.

The project is already on its Phase 3. (EHP)