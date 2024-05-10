Porter shot dead in Barangay Sawang Calero

A PORTER, locally known as kargador, was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman around 1 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, at Block 7 in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Julius Mahusay, a 40-year-old resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, was recognized as the victim.

Mahusay succumbed to a single gunshot wound to his head.

According to Police Captain Jade Basingao, chief of Carbon Police Station, witnesses heard gunshots, and when they checked, they saw the victim lying, bathed in his own blood.

The Carbon police are still conducting an investigation to identify the culprit and establish the motive in the incident. (AYB, TPT)