Porter shot dead in his home

A PORTER was shot and killed inside his home in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2025, by an unidentified assailant who fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle.

The victim was identified by police as Emmanuel Navarosa, 31, a resident of Sitio Silangan 1, Arellano Boulevard in Brgy. Tejero

According to Trina, the victim’s former live-in partner, she was talking with Navarosa around 2 p.m. when a masked man suddenly entered the house. The assailant, reportedly the back rider of a “riding-in-tandem” duo, shot Navarosa in the head at close range, ignoring his pleas.

Following the shooting, the suspect stole the victim’s motorcycle, which was parked outside, and fled the scene.

Trina admitted that Navarosa was a user of illegal drugs, but they were unaware if this was related to the killing because the victim had no known enemies. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the killing and to identify the perpetrator. / JDG