Cebu

Possible rise in leptospirosis cases seen after Tino flooding

Cebu City placed under state of calamity due to Tino
CEBU. Residents were rescued while others waded through flooded streets in Villa del Rio, Bacayan, Cebu City, after Typhoon Tino brought heavy flooding that reached up to the second floor of houses and destroyed many cars on November 4, 2025.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Published on

DUE to the impact of Typhoon Tino, which brought widespread flooding across the country, health authorities are anticipating a possible increase in leptospirosis cases.

The public is urged to stay alert as leptospirosis cases may rise.

Leptospirosis poses serious risks if not treated promptly and can be fatal, especially for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection commonly found in water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

Doctors remind the public to avoid wading through or submerging in floodwater. However, with the recent calamity, such situations are often unavoidable.

Because of this, those with wounds or scratches on their feet are strongly advised to avoid stepping into floodwater to prevent infection, as this increases the risk of contracting leptospirosis.

In response, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has ordered the creation of the Cebu Provincial Leptospirosis Task Force to assist and monitor confirmed cases of the disease.

The task force is mandated to lead emergency operations, conduct coordinated case triage and hospital referrals through Rural Health Units (RHUs) and local government units (LGUs), and ensure immediate treatment.

It will also make sure that the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines and those of partner institutions are properly followed.

Funding for the task force’s operations will come from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Health Office.

Authorities continue to remind the public to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms of leptospirosis such as fever, body pain, and redness of the eyes, especially after exposure to floodwater. (ANV)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph