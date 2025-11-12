Possible rise in leptospirosis cases seen after Tino flooding

DUE to the impact of Typhoon Tino, which brought widespread flooding across the country, health authorities are anticipating a possible increase in leptospirosis cases.

The public is urged to stay alert as leptospirosis cases may rise.

Leptospirosis poses serious risks if not treated promptly and can be fatal, especially for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection commonly found in water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

Doctors remind the public to avoid wading through or submerging in floodwater. However, with the recent calamity, such situations are often unavoidable.

Because of this, those with wounds or scratches on their feet are strongly advised to avoid stepping into floodwater to prevent infection, as this increases the risk of contracting leptospirosis.

In response, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has ordered the creation of the Cebu Provincial Leptospirosis Task Force to assist and monitor confirmed cases of the disease.

The task force is mandated to lead emergency operations, conduct coordinated case triage and hospital referrals through Rural Health Units (RHUs) and local government units (LGUs), and ensure immediate treatment.

It will also make sure that the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines and those of partner institutions are properly followed.

Funding for the task force’s operations will come from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Health Office.

Authorities continue to remind the public to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms of leptospirosis such as fever, body pain, and redness of the eyes, especially after exposure to floodwater. (ANV)