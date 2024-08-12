Possible transport protest looms

CEBU City commuters may face transportation disruptions as local transport groups consider staging a protest in solidarity with a planned strike in Manila.

Greg Perez, leader of Piston-Cebu, stated in Cebuano on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, “There is a possibility that we will hold a protest here in Cebu as our support to the capital, but we will not hold a strike.”

This comes in response to the National Government’s push for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The potential protest follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s rejection of a Senate resolution calling for the suspension of the PUVMP. The program, initiated in 2017, aims to replace traditional jeepneys with more environmentally friendly vehicles featuring Euro 4-compliant engines.

Perez expressed disappointment with the Marcos administration, saying, “Kami sa sector nga padayon nga naglaban para sa interes sa yanong drayber ug operaytor sa Pilipinas. Daku kaayo ang kasagmuyo sa administrasyon ni Marcos nga bisag nakita na nato nga naay problima sa implimentasyon iya gihapon nga giduso bisa’g dili pa madawat sa katawhan.”

(We in the sector who continue to fight for the interest of ordinary drivers and operators in the Philippines are very disappointed with the administration of Marcos. Even though we have seen that there are problems with the implementation, they still push it forward even though it has not been accepted by the people.)

While the exact date of the Cebu protest is yet to be announced, it is expected to coincide with a transport strike planned by Manibela in Manila from Wednesday, Aug. 14, to Friday, 16.

Based on the records of the Department of Transportation, 83 percent of all PUVs nationwide have consolidated into transport cooperatives or corporations, as mandated by the PUVMP.

In Central Visayas, the number is even higher with the consolidation rate reaching 90 percent, as of last May.

Senate Resolution 1096, signed by 22 of the 23 senators, urged the government to temporarily suspend the implementation of the transport modernization program.

The lawmakers cited concerns on the high number of unconsolidated PUV units, phaseout of the iconic jeepney design “in favor of so-called modern jeepneys,” with a low percentage of approved routes, among others.

Started in 2017, the PUVMP aims to replace jeepneys with vehicles that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to minimize pollution. It also aims to replace units that are no longer considered roadworthy.

The PUVMP, based on the Land Transportation Office website, is a comprehensive reform program of the National Government that aims to transform the traditional jeepneys and other PUVs, and “effectively address existing issues on safety, efficiency and environmental impact.”

Its components include fleet modernization, local public transport route planning and financing PUV modernization, among others.

The PUVMP has faced criticism due to the high costs associated with purchasing modern jeepney units, which can range from P2 to P3 million. This financial burden has led to concerns among drivers and operators about potential indebtedness.

As the situation develops, commuters in Cebu are advised to prepare for possible disruptions in public transportation services. / CDF