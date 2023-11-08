Post-Barangay and SK elections: Walking the talk

The country recently concluded another election. It was quite overdue with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders already on extended terms after the elections for their successors had been postponed numerous times. After all the campaign hoopla and promises of better service, the new leaders have been chosen and officially proclaimed.

Now, it’s time to walk the talk and get their hands busy in fulfilling their campaign promises. Today, SunStar Lifestyle asks its young readers what issues their newly elected barangay and SK leaders should prioritize: